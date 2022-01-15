Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News This city begins bike ambulance service for Covid-19 patients

This city begins bike ambulance service for Covid-19 patients

Covid-19 patients of Jaipur can get medicines delivered with the help of the bike ambulance service.One can call avail this facility by calling 108.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jan 2022, 06:06 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only

As cases of Covid-19 are on a rise again in the country, states are taking various precautions and measures to help the patients and prevent the numbers from further rising. Among these, Rajasthan has started a bike ambulance service in Jaipur to deliver medicines to the patients who are self-isolating themselves at their homes.

These Covid-19 patients of the city can avail the service by calling 108 from their houses, stated an official. The official statement informed that 25 bike ambulances have been set up police station-wise in Jaipur. The state reported 9,881 new cases as of Thursday of which 2,785 were from Jaipur. A total of 45,565 cases are currently under treatment in Rajasthan.

(Also read | Cars instead of restaurants: Kerala launches in-car dining initiative amid Covid)

Since the pandemic hit the country, many ingenious innovations have been observed in various states such as a man from Kerala last year converted his autorickshaw into an ambulance to ferry Covid-19 patients. He began with helping a pregnant woman who returned from a gulf country.  He stated that ferried close to 500 people last year. Auto driver Premachandran had stated many were reluctant to take people to hospitals last year. After he started his service, Asha workers and local authorities also gave him trips to help patients with their mobility. 

Premachandran had covered his vehicle with plexiglass barriers from three sides to protect others from the patients he transported. He also used a sheet barrier to protect himself. He also had shared that he sanitised the autorickshaw thoroughly after each trip he made.

(Also read | No more dine-in, but there is a car-in restaurant service available in Kuwait)

During the second wave last year, several autorickshaw drivers in Pune started the Jugaad Ambulance initiative to help patients with their transportation requirements. Covid patients were benefitted from these autos as they were retro-fitted with oxygen cylinders. Keshav Kshirsagar, leader of the initiative had stated that the oxygen cylinders in these vehicles lasted for six to seven hours and the group were helping many patients and their families.  

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2022, 06:06 PM IST
TAGS: Covid-19
