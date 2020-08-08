This Bentley Continental GT toy model costs more than most actual compact SUVs

Bentley has introduced a 1:8 scale model of Continental GT for its fans and collectors. The intricately detailed scale model offers bespoke options with a variety of aspects available to customise including exterior paint, mock veneers and seat details.

Created under the close watch of the Bentley Design Studio, each 1:8 scale model is made up of over 1,000 individual pieces, assembled by hand and taking over around 300 hours in total to build. Bentley says that every detail on the scale model has been executed to the same pinnacle quality seen in each full-size car.

The replica measures 78 cm in length, 40 cm in width and 24.4 cm in height. Details seen in a full-size car cabin have been mimicked carefully in the miniature. The tiny steering wheel features impeccably-copied cross-stitching, details of the iconic seat quilting and fluting have been mirrored in detail and the model car even mimics the lustrous wood veneers and plush carpets that characterise the original. In fact, the scale model allows for the doors and boot to be opened in the scale model.

Customers can personalize their miniature Bentleys by choosing from an array of options of exterior paint colours, wheels and alloys, lower grille, brake calipers, number plate, left or right driver position, interior colour split, main hide colour, secondary hide colour, seat quilting, seat fluting, veneers, and carpets. The option for the iconic Blackline specification is also available. They could even choose to mirror the looks of some of the most iconic Continental GTs like the Number 9 Edition made by Mulliner.

The scale replicas are also available in other sizes - 1:43 model and 1:64 model. The 1:43 scale Continental GT is a replica of the quintessential grand tourer, crafted using high-quality resin. It measures 11.2 cm in length, 5.2 cm in width and 3.3 cm in height. The smallest 1:64 scale model is created using die-cast metal and features iconic styling lines of the full-size car, accented by soft rubber tyres with detailed wheel designs.

The 1:8 model costs £6,995 (nearly ₹7 lakh) while the 1:43 and 1:64 models cost £85 and £12 respectively. They are available to be purchased from Bentley retailers or Bentley website.