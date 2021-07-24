This Arizona mansion for sale has garage space for over 100 cars

Sitting on a 4.8-acre lot, a mansion of 8,735-square-foot in Scottsdale, Arizona, US is up for sale and the highlight of the mansion is its garage. It has space to provide parking to around 100 cars. Yes, 100 cars.

The garage buildings come with many lifts as well as a paint booth and a detailing room for vehicle prepping. It also has a charging port, a wash station that comes with a water-ionizing capacity. It can also have space to store bulkier vehicles like an RV or boat. All the garages are combined with 18 single doors and 13 double doors. The mansion has been listed on the Zillow site and the multiple photos of the garages give prospective buyers the detailed features that it provides.

One of the listed pictures shows many classic Mercedes-Benz. (Heather Kay)

The listed pictures show a fascinating mix of cars. The garage boasts a chrome-tipped 1950s Americana and a C1 Corvette. A picture also shows many rows of classic Mercedes-Benzes parked with several old Ford models. Another photo displa an Aston Martin DB9 and an early 2000s Ford Thunderbird showing the massive space that these garages hold. One can also see an image of two MGs parked near the lifts in a space.

As a whole, the house looks rustic and apart from the garage buildings, it has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, a separate pool house and spa, an area for keeping horses and a kitchen. The mansion that costs $6.3 million (approximately ₹46 crores) has been on sale for over half a year.

Earlier, it has been reported that a mansion in rural Montana registered on the same site had a garage that could contain 50 cars, a gas station and an engine dynamometer. The cost of the mansion was $12 million that is around ₹89 crores.