These three countries account for 70% of EV charging stations in European Union

European Union countries are among the frontrunners when it comes to adopting electric mobility. Not only in terms of purchasing electric vehicles but building the EV ecosystem too is advancing at a fast pace in the continent. However, there are disparities in that among the EU countries.

According to a study by the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), three EU countries account for 70% of EV charging stations in the continent. These countries are Netherland, France and Germany. Netherland has 66,665 EV charging points, while France and Germany have 45,751 and 44,538 EV charging points respectively. Overall, the European Union countries have a total of 225,000 EV charging stations across the member countries.

If we take a look at the chart, the number of EV charging points nosedive after these three countries. At the fourth and fifth positions are Italy and Sweden with 13,073 and 10,370 charging stations respectively. Countries like Cyprus, Malta, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania don't have even 500 EV charging stations.

In 2020, electric vehicles sales in Europe were shot up by a whopping 89%. Several European governments have already set deadlines for shifting to complete electric mobility. These are prompting European buyers and auto manufacturers to accelerate the pace of electric vehicle adoption.

While the sales of the electric vehicle fleet are increasing in the European countries, unbalanced charging infrastructure could hinder further growth in the segment.

As per the calculations of ACEA's study, European Union will require at least six million public EV charging stations to achieve its goal of cut 50% CO2 emissions by 2030. ACEA also claims that the EU needs to accelerate electric mobility adoption by investing generously in the charging infrastructure development. Unless the EV owners will find enough charging infrastructure, the deadline to end petrol and diesel-powered vehicles will be tough.