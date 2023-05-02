Nexon EV, Tiago EV power Tata Motors' EV sales in April 

Tata Motors sold 6,516 units of electric vehicles last month
Tata Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Tigor EV have observed significant hike in demand
Tata Nexon EV is currently the country's best-selling electric vehicle
The automaker has recently launched Nexon EV's Max Dark Edition at a price of ₹19.04 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The Tiago EV is the latest addition to the automaker's portfolio
Launched last year, this is one of the most affordable EV models in the Indian market
The sales of Tata Motors EVs have registered a jump of 170 per cent against the same period last year
The EV models have 13% contribution to the total sales numbers of the company in April
This is the highest selling ratio for any automaker selling EVs in India