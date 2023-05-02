Nexon EV, Tiago EV power Tata Motors' EV sales in April 

Published May 02, 2023

Tata Motors sold 6,516 units of electric vehicles last month

Tata Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Tigor EV have observed significant hike in demand

 Tata Nexon EV is currently the country's best-selling electric vehicle

The automaker has recently launched Nexon EV's Max Dark Edition at a price of 19.04 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The Tiago EV is the latest addition to the automaker's portfolio

Launched last year, this is one of the most affordable EV models in the Indian market

The sales of Tata Motors EVs have registered a jump of 170 per cent against the same period last year

The EV models have 13% contribution to the total sales numbers of the company in April

This is the highest selling ratio for any automaker selling EVs in India
