Thar, XUV 300, Bolero Neo team up to help Mahindra post 17% PV sales rise in Aug
Mahindra's overall exports increased to 3,180 units last month as compared to 1,169 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 172 per cent.
The company continues to remain cautious about the global semiconductor supply shortage.
Mahindra's overall exports increased to 3,180 units last month as compared to 1,169 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 172 per cent. "Growth momentum in exports continued with sales of 3,180 vehicles,"Nakra said.In the commercial vehicle segment, the automaker sold a total of 11,432 units in the domestic market last month as compared to 15,606 units in the same month last year, witnessing a dip of 27 per cent.(Also read - Hyundai sales | MG Motor sales | Toyota sales | Skoda sales | Tata sales | Maruti sales | Kia sales | Honda sales)Mahindra highlighted that the supply of semiconductor chips will continue to remain a major global issue for the auto industry. It has been a major area of concern and focus for the auto company. The company recently launched the Mahindra XUV700 SUV in the country priced at a starting range of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX petrol trim. A successor to XUV500, the new SUV comes with a lot of upgrades comprising a new body design, a sea of new features and safety equipment. With its new launch, the company aims to compete against a wide variety of rivals, from Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more.(with inputs from PTI)