Thar, XUV 300, Bolero Neo team up to help Mahindra post 17% PV sales rise in Aug

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a 17 per cent increment in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 15,973 units in August as compared to 13,651 units sold in the same month last year. The company attributed the rise in sales to the strong customer demand for products across its portfolio,

especially Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV 300 and the recently launched Mahindra Bolero Neo. The company has clocked huge booking numbers for these SUVs as well as its Bolero Pik-up range of commercial vehicles. “Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers," said the company's CEO - Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra.(Also read | How and why Mahindra XUV700 is planning to take on plethora of rivals)

Mahindra's overall exports increased to 3,180 units last month as compared to 1,169 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 172 per cent. "Growth momentum in exports continued with sales of 3,180 vehicles,"Nakra said.In the commercial vehicle segment, the automaker sold a total of 11,432 units in the domestic market last month as compared to 15,606 units in the same month last year, witnessing a dip of 27 per cent.(Also read - Hyundai sales | MG Motor sales | Toyota sales | Skoda sales | Tata sales | Maruti sales | Kia sales | Honda sales)Mahindra highlighted that the supply of semiconductor chips will continue to remain a major global issue for the auto industry. It has been a major area of concern and focus for the auto company. The company recently launched the Mahindra XUV700 SUV in the country priced at a starting range of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX petrol trim. A successor to XUV500, the new SUV comes with a lot of upgrades comprising a new body design, a sea of new features and safety equipment. With its new launch, the company aims to compete against a wide variety of rivals, from Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more.(with inputs from PTI)