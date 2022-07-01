HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla's Run Of Record Quarterly Deliveries Could See An End In Second Quarter

Tesla's run of record quarterly deliveries could see an end in second quarter

Tesla is expected to report deliveries of 295,078 vehicles for the second quarter, as per analysts, while some have further slashed their estimates to about 250,000.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 11:23 AM
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo)

US EV giant Tesla's run of record quarterly deliveries of nearly two years could come to end due to the effects of prolonged coronavirus pandemic in China's Shanghai that hit the automaker's production and supply chain. This also raised questions over Tesla's increased reliance over China. The EV maker has been grappling with production glitches in China and slow output growth at its new factories in Texas and Berlin.

As per analysts' estimates, Tesla is expected to report deliveries of 295,078 vehicles for the second quarter while some have further slashed their estimates to about 250,000 due to China's prolonged lockdown. If true, this figure would be down from Tesla's record deliveries of 310,048 in the preceding quarter, marking Tesla's first quarter-on-quarter decline in deliveries since the first quarter of 2020.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Tesla fires around 200 hourly employees working on Autopilot. Here's why)

Since the third quarter of 2020, Tesla has posted record deliveries every quarter, weathering pandemic and supply-chain disruptions better than most automakers. China has been the hub for Tesla, instrumental in its rapid increase of vehicle production.

However, the country's prolonged zero-Covid lockdown has caused significant disruptions to Tesla's output, much more than CEO Elon Musk had predicted. The Shanghai factory produced roughly half of the company's total cars delivered last year, and the current analyst estimate is that the shutdown has wiped out about 70,000 units in the quarter.

In April, Musk had estimated that Tesla's overall vehicle production in the second quarter would be "roughly on par" with the first quarter, however, in a recent mail to employees, he said that the company had "very tough quarter," citing production and supply-chain challenges in China.

The EV maker's new factories in Texas and Berlin are also losing billions of dollars as they struggle to increase production quickly given the ongoing supply chain woes that are giving the company a tough time.

(with inputs from Reuters)

 

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 11:19 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder breaks cover as advanced, electrified SUV
2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder breaks cover as advanced, electrified SUV
Tesla's run of record quarterly deliveries could see an end in second quarter
Tesla's run of record quarterly deliveries could see an end in second quarter
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
Oben Rorr first ride review: Starter electric bike for everyday commute
Oben Rorr first ride review: Starter electric bike for everyday commute
General Motors retracts plan to sell shuttered Indian plant to Great Wall Motor
General Motors retracts plan to sell shuttered Indian plant to Great Wall Motor

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city