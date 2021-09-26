Tesla's China plant to reach 3 lakh EVs since Jan despite chip crisis: Sources

Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is expected to reach 3,00,000 electric cars by September end, hitting the number in the first nine months of the year. This will be capped by a delivery rush at the end of the July-September quarter despite a global semiconductor shortage, Reuters cited sources.

This Tesla factory manufactures the Tesla Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for the Chinese as well as international markets that include Japan and Germany. Based on the data from the China Passenger Car Association, the EV major exported around 2,40,000 electric vehicles in the first eight months, the report informed. However, Tesla has not announced details on the production capacity of the factory.

(Also read | Semiconductor shortage to go away soon: Elon Musk)

The report also mentioned that an official in the area where the Tesla factory is located had stated that the EV company is expecting to manufacture around 4,50,000 electric vehicles this year which also includes 66,100 for export. Earlier this month, it was reported that EV giant Tesla sold a total of 44,264 China-made electric vehicles in August. This also included 31,379 units of EV meant for export to other markets, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla also managed to increase local delivery in China that saw a rise up to 12,885 units in August from 8,621 units in July.

(Also read | Tesla, Samsung likely to develop the next Autopilot chip for Cybertruck)

Tesla has also come under intense scrutiny in the world's biggest automotive market due to its data security and customer service complaints. It has also been reported that China, due to its concern over the transmission of sensitive data, has developed special machines which will monitor and track data being sent abroad. A government-backed agency called China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co Ltd (CAERI) has developed a mechanism by which data transmission using communication devices can be monitored in connected vehicles during tests.

(With inputs from Reuters)