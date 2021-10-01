Tesla sues Model 3 ‘roof-top’ woman protester in China: Reports

Tesla’s China trouble seems far from over as the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer has now decided to take on those who protest against it. In the latest development, Tesla has been reported to have sued a Model 3 owner who shot to prominence with her unique way of venting ire at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year.

The video of her protest went viral globally where she was seen standing on top of a Tesla Model 3 car on display shouting "Tesla brake lost control". She wore a t-shirt that read 'The brakes don't work' with a Tesla logo under it to amplify her protest.

The protest gradually snowballed into a big controversy for the electric vehicle manufacturer. It faced flak from Chinese consumers in the manner she was dragged out from the auto show and dismissing her as a 'widely known' troublemaker. It also amplified growing resentment over the EV maker's apathy towards its customers.

Tesla had also claimed that her car did not have any issues, only to eat their words later. In a statement issued after a massive backlash in China, the EV maker had said, "Tesla appreciates the trust and tolerance given by our car-owners, netizens and media friends, and actively listens to the suggestions and critics. In order to make up for the discomfort of the owner as much as possible and the negative impact on her car using experience and life, we are always willing to try our best to actively communicate with her and seek solutions with the most sincere attitude."

Tesla does not have its dedicated press communication team to clarify on these reports. Neither its CEO Elon Musk has spoken publicly about the incident as often as he does on social media on other things.

Within months after this apology, Tesla seems to have taken a U-turn on its stand to apologise. The report comes days after a Chinese national found himself sued by the carmaker for calling it a ‘rogue company’, among some other equally scathing remarks. The person, who owns a Tesla Model S, took to Chinese social media channels to state that Tesla China has filed a defamation case against him for his remarks.