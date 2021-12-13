Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Tesla Semi enters limited production at Nevada Gigafactory: Report
Tesla Semi promises to be a game-changer in the fleet and transport sector.

Tesla Semi enters limited production at Nevada Gigafactory: Report

2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2021, 10:59 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Even though mass production of Tesla Semi is not expected until 2023, there is reportedly work going on on the Semi pickup EV project.

  • Tesla is expected to deliver the first set of Semi EVs to PepsiCo by the fourth quarter of this fiscal.

The long-awaited Tesla Semi pickup has entered limited production at the EV giant's Giga Nevada site, Insideevs reported, citing an unofficial report by a Tesla enthusiast. The new vehicle was recently spotted and recorded in a flyover video while performing some basic tests at the factory backyard, sans a trailer.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

These tests included acceleration, braking and turning around in circles.

While the mass-production of the Semi has been pushed to 2023, it isn't surprising that the EV maker is looking at producing limited units of the vehicle. Tesla is expected to deliver the first set of Semi EVs to PepsiCo by the fourth quarter of this fiscal and thus limited production of the vehicle makes sense.

Even though mass production of Tesla Semi is not expected until 2023, there is definitely work going on on the Tesla Semi pickup project, the report stated. Tesla has already installed two Megachargers at its Nevada Giga factory for charging the Semi trucks while even PepsiCo has received a permit for a Megacharger installation at its own site in California, the report revealed.

(Also read | Tesla Semi likely to come with higher payload capacity than diesel trucks)

It is not yet known where the Tesla Semi would be produced in volume and when exactly would the mass-production start.

Tesla Semi electric truck claims to be capable of running 805 kilometres or 500 miles on a single charge and will be able to tow 80,000 lbs. The truck could even come with a higher payload capacity as compared to its diesel-powered counterparts. It also claimed that the electric truck will not break down in its first million miles of running. Tesla Semi is also claimed to offer an efficiency of more than 0.80 km per kWh, through its aerodynamics and powerful electric powertrain.

Apart from PepsiCo, Walmart, fleet operator JB Hunt Transport Services and food distributor Sysco Corp have also placed orders for Tesla's Semi electric trucks.

  • First Published Date : 13 Dec 2021, 10:59 AM IST