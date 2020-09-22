Tesla posts new job ads signaling entry to Singapore

Tesla Inc. posted fresh job ads for roles based in Singapore, signaling Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker is preparing to set up shop in the wealthy city-state it has so far skirted.

The car manufacturer is looking for senior developers in Singapore, according to job postings on LinkedIn, which didn’t disclose how many people are sought. In July, Tesla began advertising for positions such as store leader and sales advisers in the city.

A Tesla representative in Beijing declined to comment.

Musk has previously criticized Singapore for not being supportive of electric vehicles, and Tesla hasn’t got any showrooms in the city whose premium-car market is dominated by brands such as BMW AG and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz. The California-based company has been quick to expand in other major Asia-Pacific metropolitan markets, including Hong Kong, Sydney, Tokyo and Taipei.

(Also read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil)

Singapore said this year it plans to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2040, planning to add incentives to encourage consumers to buy electric cars. The island state has been relatively slow to adopt EVs and Musk said on Twitter in January 2019 that the government was unwelcoming.

Tesla plans to ship cars made at its new Shanghai factory to other countries in Asia, including Singapore, people familiar with the matter said this month. Shipments could start as soon as the end of this year or early 2021, according to the people.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.