Elon Musk likes to push the boundaries of what is generally considered as extreme and is known for taking things to the next level. It is perhaps this too that has helped Tesla to achieve a cult status and amass a massive fan following around the world. While Tesla cars are known best for their range, performance and all the technology-loaded features, Musk has now claimed that the company would also have the world's most advanced paint shop.

Tesla is building a factory just outside of German capital of Berlin and while this has invited quite a bit of criticism from locals owing to allegations of tree cutting, the plant could well have highlights not seen in any other Tesla facility. Musk recently said that Tesla cars here would get advanced paint coatings which would set them apart from not just rival models but also their own Tesla siblings. So, what is so special that would make the paint shop so advanced? "Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature," Musk said.

While he chose not to expand on what 'more layers' actually mean, it is being speculated that Musk hinted at a colour scheme which changes hues in a subtle manner when being viewed from different angles.

Tesla cars around the world are mostly offered in either White, Black or Red. There has been an increase in demands for the company to offer more colour options, a decision the company has so far not acted upon.

Musk now, however, has said that the Model Y will be the first Tesla car to get new colours at the Giga Berlin plant.

The Giga Berlin plant is the second outside of the US for Tesla - after Shanghai. There is a possibility of the paint technology also finding space in the company plant in California and Shanghai but that would take some time, especially because the facility in Berlin itself won't be ready before summer of 2021. Nonetheless, having more colour options would be an added bonus for customers and knowing Tesla, the technology involved would also be like no other yet.