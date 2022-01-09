Top Sections
Home > Auto > News > Tesla Model S Plaid gets track mode via over-the-air update
File photo of Tesla Model S Plaid&nbsp;

Tesla Model S Plaid gets track mode via over-the-air update

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2022, 04:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The track mode allows Tesla drivers to optimize powertrain cooling for track driving and also displays vehicle information.

  • Track Mode also precools the vehicle's powertrain to neutralize the effect of heat created by racetrack driving.

Tesla is introducing track mode on the Model S plaid version via over-the-air (OTA) update, a report by Car and Driver stated. The feature first introduced on the Model 3 Performance allows drivers to adjust or defeat the stability control system on their vehicles.

Apart from this, the track mode allows drivers to optimize powertrain cooling for track driving and also displays vehicle information such as a g meter.

Further, Tesla claims that in the track mode, the rear motors will be able to automatically adjust the torque to help the EV rotate through corners, the report stated.

(Also read | Tesla begins installation of first Megacharger ahead of Semi pickup deliveries)

Track Mode also precools the vehicle's powertrain to neutralize the effect of heat created by racetrack driving for as long as possible; even regenerative braking is increased to help reduce load on the brakes. The adaptive dampers of the vehicles stay in their low mode.

The new feature also displays the powertrain temperatures along with a g meter, a lap timer, and other configurable vehicle information on the digital gauge cluster and the touchscreen.

With the track mode, Tesla aims for the Model S Plaid to achieve the fastest EV lap time at the Nürburgring. Eventually, the model will be able to reach 200 mph after a future software update, but it's currently limited at 162 mph.

(Also read | What makes Elon Musk tease General Motors?)

In another performance update, Tesla is now also offering a carbon-ceramic brake kit for Model S Plaid for an amount of $20,000. It will be made available in mid-2022, and will be compatible with cars equipped with 21-inch wheels, not the standard 19-inch wheels.

The 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid comes for a price tag of $135,690 and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.1 With the new update, the Tesla Model S Plaid should be able to improve in areas other than just straight-line performance, the report stated.

