Tesla Cybertruck-inspired Cyberquad for kids sold out once again

The popular electric ride-on Tesla Cyberquad can haul more than just kids as the 54-kg vehicle has a weight capacity of 150 lb. or 68 kg.

The Tesla Cyberquad, children's version of ride-on electric car inspired by Tesla Cybertruck, was introduced by the company late last year. While it was immediately sold out back then, the story is no different this time. The company recently restocked the Cyberquad but the toy cars got sold out within a day.

The popular electric ride-on can haul more than just kids as the 54-kg vehicle has a weight capacity of 150 lb. or 68 kg. It come with large tyres and a powerful drivetrain, and is much more than a simple children’s toy. It sports the same design as the larger Tesla Cyberquad upon which it is modeled. The four-wheel ATV has a full steel frame and LED headlights, with the front face reminiscent of the Cybertruck’s appearance.

(Also read | Tesla extends free supercharging in Poland and Slovakia amidst Ukraine crisis)

It gets rear suspension, a padded seat, forward and reverse gears, front and rear lighting, and two speed modes for 5 and 10 mph operation. Tesla has priced the Cyberquad at $1,900 and has a big enough battery for 15 miles (25 km) of riding. It also has a sophisticated powertrain with a removable lithium-ion battery and even a Tesla-shaped charger. It takes about five hours to completely recharge the vehicle through a regular wall outlet.

The top speed of the Cyberquad is configurable depending on the rider’s comfort. It can vary between 8 kmph and 16 kmph. It also has a reverse mode with the top speed being 8 kmph.

While the bigger Tesla Cybertruck had been showcased for the first time ever in November of 2019, the model will takee even longer to enter mass production. Tesla claims Cybertruck has a range of nearly 950 kms on single charge, acceleration to 100 kmph in 3 seconds and capability to tow up to 6,300 kilos.

The Cybertruck will cost as much as $39,900 for the base single-motor version and $69,900 for the tri-motor range-topper.

First Published Date: