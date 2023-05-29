Since it first broke cover, several prototypes of the EV have been spotted
However, this is the first time the EV's interior has been revealed
The cabin gets a mammoth touchscreen display at the centre of dashboard and a rectangular steering wheel
The rectangular steering wheel with scroll wheels is different from the yoke Tesla offers in its other electric cars
The massive floating landscape-oriented touchscreen is the key USP inside the cabin while there is a large storage too
The latest images leaked by Cybertruc Owners Club show the view from the driver seat
The control buttons at the side of the seat come with unique metallic crystal look
The interior images have been leaked at a time when Tesla is testing the EV at full fledge ahead of final production
The cabin images will surely help in boosting the hype around the Tesla Cybertruck