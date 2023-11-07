HT Auto
Watch: This Wooden Tesla Cybertruck Beats Its Real Counterpart, Comes With A Cyberquad Too

Watch: This Wooden Tesla Cybertruck beats the real one

Making vehicle replicas using wood is nothing new. With the advent of social media platforms, videos of such replicas have been surfacing now and then. The latest in the list of a wooden replica of Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck. A Vietnamese builder has built a detailed prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck, which claims to have taken 100 days to be finished from scratch to a complete replica. Also, the man has revealed his wish in the video that he wants to gift the replica to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2023, 17:16 PM
Tesla Cybertruck
The Vietnamese builder of the detailed wooden prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck wants to gift it to Elon Musk. (Image: Youtube/ND Woodworking Art)
The Vietnamese builder of the detailed wooden prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck wants to gift it to Elon Musk. (Image: Youtube/ND Woodworking Art)

The builder has posted a video of the entire process of building the wooden Tesla Cybertruck replica. The entire manufacturing of the vehicle allegedly took 100 days. The video shows how the man started assembling the metal frame before mounting the wheels and the suspension. The vehicle comes as a functional model. Hence, it gets a battery pack and an electric motor onboard. Interestingly, this combination makes the vehicle a zero-emission model, just like the actual Tesla Cybertruck.

The prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck comes in a boxy shape, just like the original electric pickup truck. The video also reveals that the builder paid pretty good attention to all the details of the vehicle. In fact, the wooden prototype has tighter body panels than the original, proving the skills of the builder. The bumpers, fenders, and side sills come made of a darker-color wood, contrasting the light shade of the main bodywork.

The builder even created detailed replicas of the wheel covers, and mirrors, and equipped the prototype with functional LED lightss, while dark-tinted transparent panels replicate the flat windshield and panoramic roof. Overall, the wooden replica of the electric pickup truck looks just as good as the actual Tesla Cybertruck.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2023, 17:16 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Tesla electric vehicle EV electric mobility electric car

