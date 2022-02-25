HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Probed In Us Over Stock Trades: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk probed in US over stock trades: report

The probe is looking into whether Elon Musk told his brother, also a member of the Tesla board of directors, that he would post the tweet and whether Kimbal Musk then traded, the Journal reported.
By
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 10:30 AM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (REUTERS)

US market regulators are probing whether Tesla boss Elon Musk and his brother violated insider trading rules in connection with whopping share sales last year, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly launched its probe after Kimbal Musk sold $108 million in Tesla stock last year, just a day before a significant drop in the electric car maker's share price.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tesla stock value fell sharply after Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the company.

The probe is looking into whether Elon Musk told his brother, also a member of the Tesla board of directors, that he would post the tweet and whether Kimbal Musk then traded, the Journal reported.

Employees and managers of a listed company should not normally buy or sell securities when they are aware of information that has not yet been made public.

The SEC declined to comment on the report.

The richest man in the world is already in open conflict with the SEC because of a 2018 tweet in which he stated that he had the appropriate funding to take Tesla off the stock market, without providing proof of it.

Musk and Tesla each agreed in that case to pay $20 million as part of a settlement that also imposed strict rules on his use of social media, requiring pre-approval from Tesla counsel over statements with key financial information.

A Tesla lawyer reignited the battle over the settlement by sending a letter to a judge last week accusing the SEC of propagating "endless unfounded investigations" against Musk.

The letter also accused the SEC of dragging its feet in distributing the $40 million to investors, while it has cracked down on Musk's use of social media.

 

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 10:30 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Adventure ready Aprilia R GT 200 scooter launched in Japan
Adventure ready Aprilia R GT 200 scooter launched in Japan
Faraday Future unveils FF 91 EV ultra-luxury EV
Faraday Future unveils FF 91 EV ultra-luxury EV
This country is not ready to ban combustion engines by 2035
This country is not ready to ban combustion engines by 2035
Sebastian Vettel won't race in F1's Russian GP in wake of Russia-Ukraine war
Sebastian Vettel won't race in F1's Russian GP in wake of Russia-Ukraine war
Mercedes-Benz aims to double its EV sales in 2022, plans stronger supply network
Mercedes-Benz aims to double its EV sales in 2022, plans stronger supply network

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city