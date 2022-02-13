Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosts campaign for autonomous driving technology

Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosts campaign for autonomous driving technology

Tesla head Elon Musk is pushing to bring self-driving technology into the market. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Feb 2022, 11:42 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)

Tesla chief Elon Musk who has been all for completely autonomous vehicles has often stated the arrival of the former is imminent, though the technology for self-driving is yet to make its mark. Needless to say, Tesla is trying hard and now the company has launched new features such as the FSD Beta which is the latest update on the EV company’s driver-assistance system.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Tesla now offers Autopilot, a system that can match a vehicle's speed to that of surrounding traffic and assist with steering. The company also offers features such as auto lane change and parking assistance in packages called ‘Enhanced Autopilot’ or ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’, depending on countries.

(Also read | Tesla recalls more than 5 lakh EVs in US to fix pedestrian warning sounds)

However, videos posted by Tesla owners show an erratic performance of the latest driver-assistance system update, as per a report by AFP. Electric vehicles can be seen turning awkwardly, knocking down safety cones and lurching unexpectedly. Earlier this month, the EV major issued a recall of some 54,000 EVs equipped with FSD Beta to disable a feature that allowed the electric cars to go through a stop sign without fully halting in certain situations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had launched an investigation last year following a series of collisions with first-response vehicles involving Tesla EVs equipped with its ‘Autopilot’ driver-assistance system. “Tesla's doing a lot of things that tiptoe around violations of the Safety Act and a lot of marketing that inflates the consumer perspective of what their vehicles are capable," said Michael Brooks, acting executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, added the report.

(Also read | Elon Musk says this particular Tesla decision ‘was idiotic’)

Under US regulations, new vehicles are not systematically certified by safety officials before they are introduced in the market as automakers simply certify that the products comply with the rules. The NHTSA steps in only if there is an issue with a vehicle that raises questions about its compliance, or if it is thought to be unsafe.

The agency, in June last year, directed Tesla and other auto manufacturers that are producing vehicles with driver assistance systems or automated driving to report crashes. It has also made repeated requests for information from Tesla and other automakers during the investigation into the accidents with emergency vehicles. “We continue to research new technologies, including the driver support features, and monitor their real-world performances," said an NHTSA spokesperson.

 

 

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2022, 11:42 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk EVs EV Electric vehicles Electric mobility Autonomous driving
Related Stories
At long last and much Elon Musk rant, US President Joe Biden recognizes Tesla
09 Feb 2022
Tesla cut steering component of some EVs to meet goals amid chip crisis: Report
08 Feb 2022
Elon Musk says this particular Tesla decision ‘was idiotic’
10 Feb 2022
US senators question Tesla over feature that allows cars to run stop signs
09 Feb 2022
This EV-charging robot charges electric vehicles autonomously, launching in 2024
08 Feb 2022
Toyota patents manual transmission and clutch technology for electric vehicles
13 Feb 2022
Lamborghini plans to continue with ICE cars beyond 2030 despite EV push
12 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS