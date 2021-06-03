Top Sections
Tesla begins recruitment for senior management roles in India: Report

2 min read . 10:01 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla has already recruited Prashanth R. Menon as the Country Director for its India operations.
  • Tesla has reportedly been closely monitoring all goods-and-sales tax related announcements made by India that are aimed at reducing the cost of owning an electric vehicle.

As Tesla gears to foray into the Indian market, it has stepped up recruitment process for senior managerial and leadership roles in the country. The California-based electric vehicle giant is recruiting for roles including a head for sales and marketing, and a head for human resources, Bloomberg reported, quoting a source.

The company has also onboarded a senior legal counsel, as per a Tesla fan club tweet. Last month, Tesla had recruited Prashanth R. Menon as the Country Director for Tesla India and has tasked him with overseeing the company’s introduction here. Menon has been with Tesla for around four years now.

