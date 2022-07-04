Tesla begins hiring in Singapore days after county head quits

Last week, Tesla let go of the Singapore country manager Christopher Bousigues, who had been a part of Tesla for about a year.

US EV giant Tesla is ramping up hiring activities in Singapore just weeks after the automaker's country manager was let go of as part of a broader round of executive job cuts announced by CEO Elon Musk. The EV maker is hiring for at least seven positions in Singapore on LinkedIn, including for positions of marketing specialist to help with public relations and retail events, delivery operations specialist, sales assistant and project manager for corporate social responsibility role.

Last month, Tesla let go of the Singapore country manager Christopher Bousigues, who had been a part of Tesla for about a year. The new was broken by Bousigues himself who took to social media to explain that his role had been “eliminated". Though the specific reason for this elimination is not known, the ex-employee said that his leaving was related to the staff reductions in Tesla. And now, the company is already hiring again in the island nation.

Last month, Musk said that Tesla is looking to reduce its salaried workforce by about 10% over the next three months. Its Austin, Texas-headquartered company has grown to about 100,000 employees globally, hiring rapidly as it built new factories in the US and Germany.

Job cuts in Tesla have mostly affected roles in human resources and software engineering, with several employees being terminated immediately. Musk said the overall reduction in the EV maker’s headcount would only be about 3.5% considering hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow.

Tesla delivered 254,695 cars worldwide in the three months to June, breaking its two-year streak of quarter-on-quarter record deliveries. Though the company doesn't reveal global sales by geography, the US and China have long been its largest markets.

