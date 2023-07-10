Hyundai Exter SUV touches down in India - Your quick look

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Jul 10, 2023

Exter has been launched at 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

The SUV comes in six single and three dual tone colour options

Exter gets H-shaped DRLs on the face and H-shaped LED tail lights

The car has 391 litres of boot space

Exter says it has the largest wheelbase in its segment and is also tallest among its direct rivals

The feature list includes a two-way dashcam...

...eight-inch main screen, all-digital driver display...

...steering-mounted controls...

...and voice-enabled sunroof

Powering the Exter is a 1.20litre Kappa petrol engine with MT and AMT. There is a CNG option as well
For much more on the Hyundai Exter...
Click Here