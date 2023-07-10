Hyundai Exter SUV touches down in India - Your quick look

Exter has been launched at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
The SUV comes in six single and three dual tone colour options
Exter gets H-shaped DRLs on the face and H-shaped LED tail lights
The car has 391 litres of boot space
Exter says it has the largest wheelbase in its segment and is also tallest among its direct rivals
The feature list includes a two-way dashcam...
...eight-inch main screen, all-digital driver display...
...steering-mounted controls...
...and voice-enabled sunroof
Powering the Exter is a 1.20litre Kappa petrol engine with MT and AMT. There is a CNG option as well