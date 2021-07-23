Tesla adds Hindi to its interface, hints at imminent India launch

Tesla is all set to enter the Indian markets soon, and there is one more proof that the launch of its electric cars in the country is just a matter of time. In an effort to ready its electric vehicles for the Indian customers, Tesla has added Hindi as one of the languages on its infotainment UI recently.

Screenshots of the language updates have been shared on social media showing the screen of a Tesla car with commands written in Hindi. This will help Tesla to reach out to its potential customers in India a lot easily, where Hindi is one of the most spoken languages.

Besides Hindi, Tesla has also added other foreign languages like Russian, Greek, Croatian and Finnish to its infotainment UI, which indicate the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer's global marketing strategy.

According to the Twitter user who shared the images of the language updates, Tesla added these languages as part of its most recent software update and will be added to all its existing models.

After a long wait, Tesla announced its entry in India earlier this year in January. The EV maker registered as Tesla India Motors in Karnataka, months after its CEO Elon Musk had hinted at Tesla's entry into India. In 2019, replying to a Twitter query, Musk had said he "would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!" Later, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also said Tesla is set to start its operations in India by this year and may set up a manufacturing unit as well.

Tesla is likely to make its India debut with its most popular offering around the world - the Model 3 electric car. Since Tesla is yet to set up its own manufacturing facility in India, the first of its electric vehicles for the Indian customers are likely to be imported via CBU (completely built unit) route. It is expected that a Tesla Model 3 would cost roughly around ₹70 lakh.

In May this year, Tesla appointed Prashanth R Menon as the director for its India operations. Menon has been with Tesla for four years and has taken charge to oversee the company’s introduction in India.