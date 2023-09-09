Tata Nexon facelift to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Cars and bikes to launch next week

With festive season just around the corner, cars and two-wheeler manufacturers are gearing up to launch their new models in India this month. Next week is going to be particularly busy for manufacturers with as many as four launches confirmed, which include two electric vehicles, an SUV and a motorcycle. Here is a quick look at the cars and bikes to launch between September 11 and September 17.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: September 11

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Kawasaki will kick off the week with the launch of its new Ninja ZX-4R motorcycle. The ZX-4R will be the brand's most affordable four-cylinder motorcycle in India. It will come equipped with a 399 cc, four-cylinder engine, mated to a 6-speed transmission unit. The engine is capable of churning out 78 bhp of power and 37.6 Nm of peak torque. The bike will come with four riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (customisable). The modes can be controlled through a 4.3-inch TFT screen that gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates.

Tata Nexon facelift SUV: September 14

After officially taking the covers off the new Nexon facelift SUV last week, Tata Motors is now gearing up to launch its best-selling SUV in a new avatar. Booking for the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV has already started at a token amount of ₹11,000. The SUV comes heavily updated with a new exterior design language, massively updated cabin with host of new features and new set of transmission options. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet among others.

Tata Nexon EV facelift: September 14

Tata Motors will also announce the prices of the Nexon EV facelift on the same day. The carmaker opened the bookings for the 2023 Nexon EV facelift on World EV Day at an amount of ₹21,000. In its new avatar, the Nexon EV facelift gets similar updates seen in its ICE counterpart with clear influences from the Curvv Concept. The electric SUV also offers more range and key features like Vehicle2vehicle or Vehicle2Load charging facility too.

Mercedes EQE: September 15

The German auto giant will drive in a new fully-electric SUV to India the very next day. The EQE electric SUV will be the third electric car from Mercedes after the EQB SUV and EQS electric sedan. Based on the carmaker's EVA platform, the Mercedes EQE gets a 90.6 kWh battery pack in global markets. The electric SUV promises to offer a range of around 500 kms per charge. The EQE offered abroad comes in three variants, besides an AMG version. The base EQE 350+ version gets a single-motor setup with 292 hp of power and 565 Nm of torque on offer. The 350 4Matic with dual-motor setup also has the same power output but offers enhanced torque output of 765 Nm. The 500 4Matic also has a dual-motor setup and offers 408 hp of power and 858 Nm of torque.

