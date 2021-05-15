Tata Motors has silently increased the pricing of the Nexon EV by ₹16,000. It is offered in three trims – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. While the base trim retails at the same price tag as before, the higher XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trims have both become dearer by ₹16,000. The XZ+ now retails at ₹15.56 lakh and the top-spec XZ+ Lux trim is available for purchase at ₹16.56 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

The homegrown automaker has also previously launched a monthly subscription base plan for the Nexon EV which starts at ₹29,500.

The battery-powered Nexon is the most selling electric car in the Indian market currently. In April 2021, Tata Motors announced the sale of 525 unit sales of the Nexon EV which forms a major portion of the overall 749 unit sales in the electric car segment of the country. The Nexon EV has also contributed over 7.5% to the total Nexon model sales in April 2021.

The Nexon EV is offered with some very interesting features including automatic climate control, seven-inch infotainment screen, auto headlights, electric sunroof, park assist, auto rain-sensing wipers, electric tailgate, and more. It also gets two charging options - a 15A home socket or a fast charger.

It packs a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion liquid-cooled battery pack that is rated to deliver 312 km of full charge range (ARAI-certified). The motor powering the EV is responsible for delivering 127bhp of power and 245Nm of torque.

It is a direct rival to the likes of the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in the electric SUV segment.



