Tata Motors offers punch in November sales, jumps 32% in passenger vehicles

Tata Motors has seen a massive jump in sales last month despite the ongoing chip crisis that has plagued the entire auto industry and hampered production and sales. The carmaker has clocked a rise of 32 per cent in domestic passenger vehicle segment in November, selling 28,027 units last month.

Tata's November sales is much higher than the 21,228 units it sold during the same month last year. However, it is down from 33,925 units of passenger vehicles Tata Motors sold in the previous month.

What has been icing on the cake for Tata Motors is the steep hike in sales of its electric vehicles. Last month, Tata Motors reported a whopping 324 per cent rise in EV sales compared to November last year. The carmaker sold 1,751 units of Tigor and Nexon EVs, the highest number of electric cars sold by any carmaker in India last month.

Tata Motors electric vehicles have fared better than October when the carmaker sold 1,586 units. It is a rise of more than 10 per cent month-on-month and promises to go up further in coming days with Tata planning to put more EVs on Indian roads in coming days.

Tata Motors overall vehicle sales in November stood at 58,073 units. These also include the commercial vehicles as well. While the figures show a more than 20 per cent rise in overall sales while comparing it to the same month last year, its month-on-month sales has actually gone down from 67,829 units in October this year.

Tata Motors recently launched Punch micro SUV which has already garnered a lot of interest among buyers, clocking a sales figure of 8,453 units in its debut month of October. While the November is not fully out, expect the Punch to lead Tata's sales charts once again.

Tata Punch was launched in October at ₹5.49 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). It is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with Dyna Pro technology. The engine is available with options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT as well. The engine delivers 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque.