Tata Motors global wholesales rise 43% in January-March quarter

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its group's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, increased 43 per cent to 3,30,125 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

The global wholesales of the company's commercial vehicles and Daewoo range jumped 55 per cent to 1,09,428 units during the January-March quarter of 2020-21 as compared with fourth quarter of FY2020, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, the company reported a 39 per cent rise in its global passenger vehicle sales at 2,20,697 units in the fourth quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019-20, it added.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were at 1,36,461 units in the January-March quarter of 2020-21. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were at 31,814 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter stood at 1,04,647 vehicles, Tata Motors said.

