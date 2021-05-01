Tata Motors has rolled out the sales performance for the month of April 2021. The company announced that it has sold a total of 39,530 units in the domestic market last month.

The sales performance can't be compared with April 2020 sales since the country was in a complete lockdown state in the corresponding period last year, while in terms of month-on-month sales the numbers are down by a whopping 41% as it sold 66,609 units in March 2021.

The 39,530 domestic unit sales include 25095 units of passenger vehicles (PV) and 16644 units of commercial vehicles.

Tata's domestic passenger vehicle sales also saw a decline of 15% in terms of month-on-month sales as it sold 29654 units in the month of March 2021. The commercial vehicle sales also recorded a degrowth of 59%.

The dwindling car sales for a majority of carmakers in India is a direct result of the second wave of Covid-19 that has once again crippled the auto industry. With partial lockdown across the states, the Indian automakers are facing acute difficulties in all stages - from manufacturing to sales.







