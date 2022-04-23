Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today

The overall pricing of the Tata cars in India have been increased by around 1.1% depending upon the variant and model.

Tata Motors on Saturday announced a price hike across its passengers cars in the Indian market. The company has blamed the ‘rise in input cost’ for the latest price increment. The overall prices have been increased by around 1.1% depending upon the variant and model selected. The rejigged prices have come into effect starting today (April 23rd).

While the company informed of the marginal price hike across the models, it refrained from providing a detailed price list of its cars.

This isn't the first price hike on Tata cars for 2022 as earlier in January the company increased the overall prices of its cars by an average of 0.9%. Back then it rolled out a similar statement quoting the ‘steep rise in overall input costs’.

Meanwhile, the company has been recording a rise in demand of its EVs. Its Nexon EV is also the largest selling passenger electric car in the Indian market. Tata Motors has recently registered a record delivery of 101 EVs to customers in a single day. The Safari-maker said that it was able to manage this feat during an event held in Chennai, capital of Tamil Nadu.

The company has shared the information through its social media handles. The carmaker wrote, “Tata Motors has successfully delivered 101 EVs (70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EVs) in a handover ceremony for customers in Chennai, marking the highest electric vehicles delivered in a single day in Tamil Nadu." (More details here).

