Tata Motors has said that it will hike prices of ICE and electric cars
The entire PV portfolio of Tata Motors will become pricier from January 2024
The automaker is yet to reveal the quantum of proposed price hike
The extent of price hike and exact details will be revealed in the coming weeks
Tata Motors currently sells cars with pricing ranging between ₹5.60 lakh and Rs 25.94 lakh (ex-showroom)
This upcoming price hike will affect both the petrol and diesel powered Tata cars as well as electric cars too
This move comes at a time when several other OEMs like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Audi too have announced price hikes
In 2023 as well, Tata Motors has announced multiple price hikes owing to rising production and operational costs
We have to wait a few days more to see what would be the increased pricing of Tata cars