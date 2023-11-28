Tata cars are all set to be pricier from January 2024

Published Nov 28, 2023

Tata Motors has said that it will hike prices of ICE and electric cars

The entire PV portfolio of Tata Motors will become pricier from January 2024

The automaker is yet to reveal the quantum of proposed price hike

The extent of price hike and exact details will be revealed in the coming weeks

Tata Motors currently sells cars with pricing ranging between 5.60 lakh and Rs 25.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

This upcoming price hike will affect both the petrol and diesel powered Tata cars as well as electric cars too

This move comes at a time when several other OEMs like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Audi too have announced price hikes

In 2023 as well, Tata Motors has announced multiple price hikes owing to rising production and operational costs

We have to wait a few days more to see what would be the increased pricing of Tata cars
