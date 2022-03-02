HT Auto
Tata Altroz dual-clutch automatic variant bookings commence

Deliveries for Tata Altroz dual-clutch automatic variant will begin from mid March.
By HT Auto Desk
02 Mar 2022
File photo of Tata Altroz premium hatchback
Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the commencement of bookings of the Altroz dual-clutch automatic (DCA) version. Customers can book the Tata Altroz premium hatchback in the DCA variant at all the authorized dealerships of the company for a token amount of 21,000. Deliveries for the model will begin from mid-March.

The advanced dual-clutch automatic technology being offered on the Altroz comes with a wet clutch transmission, offering a seamless driving experience to customers. The Altroz DCA option will be introduced in a new colour – Opera Blue and will be available in the top three variants - XT, XZ and XZ+ of 1.2L Revotron petrol engine. 

In addition to Opera Blue, the Altroz DCA will also be a part of the Dark range as well as be available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colours. 

Tata Altroz premium hatchback last month completed two years in the Indian car market and has found more than 1.25 lakh takers. Now, with the launch of the DCA version on Altroz, the company hopes to connect with an ever larger customer base. “We are confident that the Altroz DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers," said Rajan Amba, Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Tata Altroz commands over 20% market share (YTD) in its segment while the addition of the Dark to its portfolio last year further enhanced its style quotient. The model is the first from the company to be based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and comes with premium features such as leatherette seats, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman, rear ac vents, cruise control, auto headlamps, iRA connected car technology, and others.

 

 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 04:26 PM IST
