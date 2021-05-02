Japanese automobile giant Suzuki has unveiled its new electric car concept christened Misano, which is claimed to have taken inspiration from motorcycles. The all-electric roadster concept is claimed to have combined the automaker's 'two souls' - which are manufacturing cars and motorcycles.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India lists down Hayabusa's optional accessories online)

In terms of design, the Suzuki Misano all-electric roadster concept gets a suave appearance that certainly comes with aerodynamic efficiency. It gets S-shaped LED headlamps with a horizontal split at the centre. The Misano gets a front splitter that helps in aerodynamic efficiency. The hood comes with a nice sloping appearance.

Inside the open roof cockpit, the Misano roadster concept gets tandem seating for two occupants on the left side, while the battery pack and boot are positioned on the right. The cockpit boasts sporty steering, which doesn't get a conventional wheel shape. Moving to the rear, the car gets nicely positioned with horizontal LED taillights.

The concept will be displayed at Mauto, the Italian national automotive museum in Turin, on June 15 and 16. It has been designed by a group of 24 Master’s students at the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, Italy.

It has been named after Italy’s Misano World Circuit bike racing track and has a classic Barchetta silhouette. Despite being a car, Misano features some motorbike-inspired elements. It boasts a control yoke in place of a steering wheel and the small windscreen delivers the experience of riding a motorbike.