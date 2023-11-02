Suzuki Motorcycle records highest-ever domestic sales in October

Suzuki Motorcycle India has recorded an overall sale of 1,00,507 units last month, registering a growth of 14.4% over same period last year. It also witnessed its highest-ever domestic sales of 84,302 units as well as exported 16,205 units globally. The company expects the momentum to continue during the festive season.

The company currently sells its motorcycles, scooters and a few big bikes in India. The scooter portfolio consists of Avenis, Access 125, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX. Motorcycles include V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer. Big bikes include Katana, Hayabusa and V-Strom 650XT.

Suzuki also rolled out some discounts and benefits for the festive season, valid till October 31. It offered a cashback of up to ₹5,000, loan up to 100 per cent, no hypothecation on scooters and motorcycles, free riding jacket worth ₹6,999, and insurance benefits of up to ₹7,000 with motorcycles.

In July, the company announced that the Access 125 scooter had reached a significant production milestone. Five millionth unit was recently rolled out from the company's Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram, Haryana. The feat has been achieved in 16 years since the scooter was first launched in the country. At the time of its launch, Access 125 was the first scooter in the market in the 125cc segment.

The scooter was recently updated to be OBD2 compliant as well as E20 fuel ready. It means that the scooter will be able to run on 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, whenever it is available in the future. The move is in line with the new government regulations for OBD 2 compliance from April 1, 2023.

Prices for the 2023 Suzuki Access 125 start at ₹79,400 for the Standard Edition Drum Brake Variant, going up to ₹89,500 for the Ride Connect Edition Disc Brake with Alloy Wheels.

