Suzuki Motorcycle India sales touch 71,526 units in May

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Thursday announced an overall 71,526 unit sales in May 2022. Out of this, the company sold 60,518 units in the domestic market, while the rest 11,008 units were exported overseas in May 2022. Previously in April'22, the company's sales stood at 71,987 units which is almost equivalent to last month's sales. The company sold 54,327 units in the domestic market, while the overseas exports stood at 17,660 units.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle reveals GSX-R1000R Legend Edition)

Suzuki is hoping to rope in larger sales numbers with the announcement of new launches. It added that it has also started delivering the new V-Strom SX in India starting in May. The newly launched adventure touring motorcycle will be made available across all the Suzuki Premium dealerships across India.

Commenting on the sales performance, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “The two-wheeler industry continues to maneuver through the challenges presented by the pandemic and supply-chain crisis. Despite these testing circumstances, Suzuki Motorcycle India has witnessed a satisfactory demand, both from the domestic and overseas markets. In May 2022, we registered overall sales of 71,526 units."

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India plans to boost exports to global markets)

“Meanwhile, in May, we also commenced the deliveries of our highly anticipated 250cc sports adventure tourer, V-Strom SX. We are happy to announce that this motorcycle has garnered encouraging reviews so far. It is also being appreciated for its performance on daily basis, touring capabilities and features, adding to the overall riding experience. We are thankful to all our customers, dealer partners, and staff members for their continuous support and belief in the brand, Suzuki," Uchida added.

First Published Date: