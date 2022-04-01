Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 27.6% growth in FY 21-22

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan announced on Friday that it has managed to record 65,495 unit sales in March 2022. Out of these, the company sold 50,734 units in the domestic market, while 14,761 units were exported to the world market last month.

In terms of FY2021-22 sales, cumulatively, SMIPL sold 754,938 units as compared to 591,846 in the previous financial year. It came out to be a direct growth of 27.6% in last financial year. The company added that the launch of Avenis scooter proved to a success and a ‘popular pick for the customers’.

Commenting on the sales performance, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “It is quite satisfying that despite the COVID-19 induced challenges and supply chain issues, we successfully registered a sales growth of 27.6 % in FY 2021-22. This growth reflects that our products have been well received by our consumers. Additionally, the sales response on our recently launched scooter, Avenis has been overwhelming. We are thankful to all our customers and dealer partners for their trust and belief in the brand, and making Avenis a successful product in just couple of months."

Meanwhile, earlier today, the company announced the launch of the new Standard Edition of the Avenis scooter at ₹86,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). “In just 3rd month of starting the Avenis deliveries, the scooter became a product with high demand and increased customer expectations," the company informed in a press note sent on Friday.

