Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Size comparison

Royal Enfield is working on a new 650 cc motorcycle which will be called Shotgun 650.
The Shotgun 650 will share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650
The Shotgun 650 will be shorter and narrower than the Super Meteor 650
The wheelbase on the Shotgun 650 will also be shorter than the Super Meteor 650
The Shotgun 650 is taller than the Super Meteor 650
Shotgun 650 will have a different riding triangle.
It will be more suited for the road use instead of touring. So, the foot pegs will be middle-set.
The engine will be shared with the Super Meteor 650.
So, it will be an air-oil cooled unit that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm.