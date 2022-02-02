Suzuki Motorcycle India grows by over 8% in January 2022

Suzuki Motorcycle India has sold 60,623 units in the domestic market last month, while the exports stood at 9,469 units in January 2022.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced its sales performance figures for the month of January 2022. The two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has registered sales of an overall 70,092 units last month.

The company sold 60,623 units in the domestic market last month, while the exports stood at 9,469 units in January 2022. The company witnessed an over 8% growth in January 2022 as compared to the corresponding month a year ago.

Suzuki Motorcycle India is the only major two-wheeler maker in the country to have recorded a positive sales growth in the Indian industry. While other brands such as Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp as well as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have recorded a dip in sales.

Commenting on the performance, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce that we have successfully registered over 8% sales growth in January 2022 as compared to January 2021. It is very satisfying that despite the global semiconductor shortage and difficulties thrown by COVID-19, the company recorded growth in the domestic and exports market."

Moreover, the company also said that it has managed to roll out its 6 millionth unit from its manufacturing plant in Gurugram. Also, in January the company started dispatch of its Avenis scooter to the dealerships throughout India.

“Despite the headwinds that the Industry has experienced we have been able to grow by 37.1% so far in the current financial year. This sales uptick was made possible with the support of all our customers, dealer partners, and staff members. With a cautious yet optimistic outlook, we are confident that we will continue to experience steady demand both from the domestic and overseas markets in the future too Additionally, in Jan 2022, Suzuki Motorcycle India rolled out its 6 millionth unit from its Gurugram plant. This month also saw the start of the deliveries for our Brand New Scooter, Suzuki Avenis," the company added.

