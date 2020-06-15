Supreme Court pulls up auto industry bodies for flouting orders on BS 4 vehicles

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up automobile associations, including Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), noting that its order on relaxations for sale and registration of BS 4 vehicles has been flouted by dealers.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Indira Banerjee was hearing a case related to the relaxation in the sale and registration of vehicles, compliant with BS 4 emission norms.

The bench said that its earlier order on relaxations for sale and registration of BS 4 vehicles has been apparently flouted by automobile dealers. The apex court observed that it had allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS 4 vehicles, but 2.55 lakh vehicles have been sold since then.

The top court sought the details of the sale and registrations of vehicles by FADA by Friday.

The top court also asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to submit the details of BS 4 vehicles sold and registered after the court's March 27 order.

This comes as India has decided to switch to the world's cleanest emissions standard from April 1. It has gone straight to Euro 6 emission standards from Euro 4.

The Supreme Court had on March 27 granted relief to the automobile industry and allowed the sale of BS 4 compliant vehicles for 10 days after the first phase of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus was lifted.

