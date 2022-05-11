Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Stellantis Ceo Says Supply Issues Risk Derailing Electric Shift

Stellantis CEO says supply issues risk derailing electric shift

Stellantis aims to introduce more than 75 fully electric vehicles by the end of this decade, with annual sales of 5 million vehicles
By :
Updated on : 11 May 2022, 07:15 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Stellantis NV said its target to sell only electric vehicles in Europe by the end of this decade depends on fixing the litany of supply-chain problems that have beset carmakers.

The shift to EVs will work only if the region ensures access to enough clean energy, batteries, raw materials and charging infrastructure, Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Tuesday during an event organized by the Financial Times.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Even as automakers build up battery plants, “one can easily anticipate" that the West will become more dependent on Asia for EV parts, he said.

(Also read | Stellantis to own Mercedes and BMW's car-sharing venture )

Stellantis seeks to introduce more than 75 fully electric models by the end of this decade, with annual sales of 5 million vehicles. While the carmaker is spending big on the rollout, it’s pledging to maintain strong returns, relying on extra revenue from software and services as well as premium vehicles.

(Also read | Stellantis betting big on India as ket strategic market, components sourcing hub )

A key challenge of the shift will be to keep EVs affordable for the middle class, the CEO said. Otherwise, the customer base will shrink -- and car companies with it. “The big race is going to be on cost competitiveness," he said.

 

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 07:15 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric mobility Stellantis EV EVs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS