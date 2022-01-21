HT Auto
Skoda Slavia production starts in India

The first Skoda Slavia unit was recently rolled out from the company's production facility located in Chakan, Pune.The new Slavia is slated for India launch later in 2022 and will come out as part of the INDIA 2.0 project.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2022, 01:19 PM
The new Slavia is slated for India launch later in 2022 and will come out as part of the INDIA 2.0 project.
The new Slavia is slated for India launch later in 2022 and will come out as part of the INDIA 2.0 project.

Skoda Auto India on Friday announced that it has commenced the production for its upcoming Slavia sedan in the Indian market. The first model unit was recently rolled out from the company's facility located in Chakan, Pune. The new Slavia is slated for India launch later in 2022 and will come out as part of the INDIA 2.0 project.

The new Skoda Slavia will be an all-new model sourcing power from a 115 PS, 1.0 litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol. In addition, there will also be a 150 PS, 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol on the car. The transmission options will include either a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic or 7-speed DSG transmission.

(Also Read: 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review)

Inside, a free-standing infotainment screen measuring up to 25.4 cm will take the centre stage. Also, there will be very modern looking circular air vents and not to forget the touch-control Climatronic with Air Care function to be seen as standard from Ambition trim upwards. In addition, the new sedan will also feature ventilated front seats upholstered in leather for the top-spec Style variant which will be a huge step up in terms of comfort.

The infotainment systems available across all variants of the new sedan will be operated entirely using the colour touchscreen. The new model will feature SmartLink technology which will allow the users to pair smartphone with the car.

(Also Read: Skoda Enyaq iV EV registers more than 40,000 deliveries worldwide)

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “Four years ago, we pledged a renewed commitment to India with the announcement of the INDIA 2.0 project. Its success truly highlights the great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have completed the first chapter with the successful launches of the two SUVs. Today, with the production roll out of the ŠKODA SLAVIA, we are igniting the next stage of our INDIA 2.0 product campaign. The SLAVIA is a strong testament of our intent and capability in the Indian market. The SLAVIA will not only provide a boost to the premium sedan segment, but will also showcase ŠKODA AUTO’s expertise, pedigree and legacy with sedans in terms of design, packaging, dynamics, technology and value."

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2022, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Slavia Skoda Slavia 2022 Skoda Slavia
