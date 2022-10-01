HT Auto
Skoda India observes 17% increase in Sept sales; Kushaq pushes sales numbers

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia contributed positively to the sales figures last month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2022, 13:18 PM
Skoda Auto India shared o Saturday that its sales for September 2022 noted an increase of 17 per cent. Skoda sold 3,543 units last month compared to the same month in which it sold 3,027 units last year. Skoda informed that the models Kushaq and Slavia continued to positively boost the sales figures last month. Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc informed the automaker will now focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing customer touchpoints across the country.

Skoda, last month, also recorded the highest-ever yearly sales in the country so far in the first eight months of the current year by selling 37,568 units. Skoda Auto India's highest record sales were last noted in 2012 with 34,678 units. The automaker sold 4,222 units in August 2022 compared to 3,829 units in August 2021. It registered a growth of 10 per cent.

(Also read | Skoda Octavia in electric version coming later this decade )

Last month, Skoda also informed that it is ready to start the export of its Made in India SUV Kushaq to other countries. The Czech automaker declared that it has already started the production of the Left-Hand-Drive (LHD) version of the Kushaq SUV. This SUV is the first mid-size SUV from Skoda for the domestic market. The Skoda Kushaq was launched under the automaker's India 2.0 project.

(Also read | Skoda Vision GT electric racing car looks like an electric red devil from Mars )

The automaker has attributed the India 2.0 initiative and the Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform. The foundation of the programme was laid in 2018 which involved all new Made-for-India products based on the Made-for-India platform. With the focus on building more customer touchpoints across the country, the automaker has set a target to expand to 250 touchpoints by the end of this year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2022, 13:18 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Auto India Skoda Skoda Kushaq Skoda Slavia Auto sales Car sales
