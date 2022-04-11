Skoda expands presence in north India with 51 touchpoints

Skoda Auto India has been on a product offensive of sorts and while its Kushaq SUV launched last year has had its fair bit of success, the Slavia too promises to potentially wow buyers in the mid-size sedan space. But while new product launches always bring the promise of increased traction for auto brands, Skoda is also betting big on expanding its presence across the country and recently informed that it has increased its customer touchpoints in north India from just 25 in 2019 to 51 this year, so far.

Skoda, in a press statement, said that it has managed to establish a strong presence in as many as 34 cities in the northern part of the country, up from 15 in 2019. The list of new cities where Skoda now has fully-equipped facilities include Solan, Dehradun, Bareilly, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Kota. And while the company expects these new centres to further bring in customers to its fold, the Czech manufacturer underlines that it isn't just about quantity but quality as well and that each of these facilities meet strict quality standards. “It has been our top priority to widen our network and deepen our penetration pan India. After our expansion in the south and west, it was only natural that north India also joins in our growth story," says Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India. “While the growth is immense, this is just the beginning and expect a lot more from us in the coming months."

Skoda is now focusing on establishing its Slavia sedan as a formidable player in its segment while continuing to push sales of Kushaq. 2021 was a watershed year for the company here with a 130% rise in sales. Kushaq was primarily responsible for this surge even though the company also offers models like Octavia and Superb in the market. With the launch of Slavia, Skoda is now aiming to double its overall sales in 2022.

