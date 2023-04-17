HT Auto
Home Auto News Skoda Enyaq Iv's Concept Grille Tells Pedestrians When It's Safe To Cross Road

Skoda Enyaq iV's concept grille tells pedestrians when it's safe to cross road

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2023, 12:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Skoda is working on a new technology for its cars' grilles that would display illuminated signs, telling pedestrians if it is safe to cross he road. The project is being tested on a Skoda Enyaq iV and it is as part of a wider trial scheme that looks to make roads safer for children, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The symbols currently being tested by Skoda include green arrows, a green person, a warning triangle or a red triangle with a cross.
The symbols currently being tested by Skoda include green arrows, a green person, a warning triangle or a red triangle with a cross.
The symbols currently being tested by Skoda include green arrows, a green person, a warning triangle or a red triangle with a cross.
The symbols currently being tested by Skoda include green arrows, a green person, a warning triangle or a red triangle with a cross.

The new tech replaces Enyaq iV's backlit crystal face grille with a new body featuring LED strip holders. These programmable LEDs can be controlled separately, making it possible to create unique animations and enabling vehicle-to-pedestrian communication.

Also Read : Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition and Kushaq Lava Blue Edition launched

When the car approaches a pedestrian crossing, it displays warning signs for those waiting to cross in advance, signalling them to stop. When the car stops and allows pedestrians to cross, it displays green arrows, for example, to tell them it’s safe to cross. Once they have crossed, and the car is about to set off, it displays a different signal to warn pedestrians that the car is moving.

Skoda believes this technology could help reduce the number of pedestrian injuries in the UK.
Skoda believes this technology could help reduce the number of pedestrian injuries in the UK.
Skoda believes this technology could help reduce the number of pedestrian injuries in the UK.
Skoda believes this technology could help reduce the number of pedestrian injuries in the UK.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Octavia (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Skoda Octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹26.29 - 29.29 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 5 Estate (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 5 Estate
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv E9
₹50 - 52 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The symbols currently being tested include green arrows, a green person, a warning triangle or a red triangle with a cross. Part of these symbols is also a warning sign, signaling that the vehicle is unable to stop as it approaches pedestrian crossing.

Skoda believes this technology could help reduce the number of pedestrian injuries in the UK. The figure stood at 16,000 injuries in 2021 in the country.

Skoda's project is a part of a wider trial as part of the Urban Mobility initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT). However, this is not something completely new in the auto industry as similar systems have been used in autonomous vehicle concepts from many other automakers.

Another technology called IPA2X robotic rover is also being worked on by EIT for similar cause. It is being designed to help children, senior citizens and people with disabilities cross the road.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2023, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Enyaq iV Skoda Enyaq
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 299 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 88 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 339 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city