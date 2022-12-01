Skoda doubles its 2021 sales in India in 11 months of this year, courtesy Kushaq

Skoda Auto India on Thursday reported it registered sales of 4,433 units in the month of November. This takes its cumulative sales performance in the 11 months of this year to 48,933 units and this is around double of the 23,858 units the Czechs had sold in all of 2021.

The bulk of the sales thrust continues to come from Kushaq mid-size SUV which was launched in the country in 2021. Kushaq is the first mid-size SUV from the manufacturer here and has since fared reasonably well in a competitive segment. “After being adjudged the safest car in India, the KUSHAQ leads our growth, along with our award-winning sedan, the SLAVIA. We have consistently maintained our growth momentum, and look forward to closing the year on a new high," said Petr Solc, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India.

Skoda also followed up Kushaq launch with the introduction of Slavia which is a mid-size sedan that has to compete in a declining segment. The company also offers models such as Kodiaq, Superb and Octavia here. Powered by all of these models, Skoda has also managed to establish India as its third-largest market worldwide. In fact, the company sells more cars here than it does even in China, the world's largest car market. As such, the company claims there has been a big focus on expanding the sales and service network here as well. From 175 touchpoints in December of 2021, the number has now increased to 220 at present.

