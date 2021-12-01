Skoda continues to soar in India, Kushaq SUV termed ‘game-changer’

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday reported another stellar sales performance on the back of how its Kushaq SUV has been faring in the market here. The company informed it had sold a total of 2,196 units in November, up 108% from figures in November of 2020.

The bulk of the credit, on expected lines, is how the Kushaq has been faring.

Launched on June 28, around 2,300 units of the mid-size SUV were delivered (retail) last month.

Kushaq was the first product under the India 2.0 strategy and is powered by two TSI engine options - a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre motor. The former is mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The more powerful engine comes paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission box.

While Kushaq has been leading the way, the company has also bet big on the new Octavia and is now gearing to launch the Slavia mid-size sedan come early 2022. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, told HT Auto previously that he is hoping to sell around 3,000 units of Slavia each month once the car is launched.

Crucial to Skoda's fortune in India, however, is not just the products launched under its India 2.0 strategy but also expanding its presence across the country. The Skoda brand is now present in over 100 locations in India and has more than 175 customer touchpoints. Further, the company claims it is working overtime to improve its post-sales network as well.