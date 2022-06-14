HT Auto
Skoda Auto India crosses 205 customer touch points in the country

Skoda has reached 205+ customer touchpoints in India. It further aims to take the number to 250 by the end of 2022. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2022, 01:17 PM
Representational image of Skoda Kushaq SUV. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Representational image of Skoda Kushaq SUV. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Representational image of Skoda Kushaq SUV. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Representational image of Skoda Kushaq SUV. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced that the company has reached  205+ customer touchpoints in the country. The company has its presence across 123 cities in all four regions of the country, it added. Skoda Auto India has upped its touch points for 175 in 2021 to over 205 in mid-2022. Furthermore, the firm aims to cross 250 touchpoints in the country by the end of 2022. 

(Also Read: Skoda drives in more affordable variant of Kushaq SUV, without sunroof)

The company has added that the first half of 2022 has been a product onslaught for Skoda with the launch of the new Kodiaq, Kushaq Monte Carlo and the all-new Slavia sedan. Also, the quick success of new launches fueled faster uptake of the expansion of the brand in India. 

With this expansion, the prime focus of Skoda is to penetrate further into both metro as well as non-metro centres. “While products are our heroes, INDIA 2.0 is also about being closer to our customers on all fronts. By rapidly increasing our customer touchpoints and expanding our network, we have the largest ever presence of the ŠKODA brand in India. Not only have we expanded in quantity, but have also focused on quality with our revolutionary digitalised showrooms," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

(Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Price structure compared)

In the eastern region, ŠKODA will be opening its first touchpoints in Nagaland at Dimapur, and also at Dibrugarh in Assam. Meanwhile, Skoda will be entering and adding centres in other regions like Gandidham and Morbi - Gujarat, Ambala – Haryana, Amritsar – Punjab, Warangal – Telangana, Pollachi – Tamil Nadu, Haldwani– Uttarakhand and Tirur - Kerala. 

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2022, 01:13 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto India Skoda India Skoda Slavia
