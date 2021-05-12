Skoda Auto donates 9-crore worth aid to help fight Covid-19 battle in India

Czech car manufacturer Skoda Auto has become the latest auto firm to join the battle against the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India. The company, in cooperation with the Volkswagen Group, has planned an aid package of one million euros (approx nine crore rupees) consisting of both in-kind and financial donations for the country.

The in-kind aid will consist of medical supplies and equipment such as oxygen generators and liquid oxygen tanks. The brand says that its purchasing and logistics departments are working tirelessly to procure the relief supplies and deliver them to the region as quickly as possible. The Indian Red Cross is expected to handle the distribution of these supplies locally.

Skoda is making a monetary donation to the German Red Cross that will be utilised in meeting as many different aid needs as possible in India. "The country is going through an unprecedented situation with the unexpected rise in Covid-19 cases... Skoda Auto's generous donation, both material and financial support will provide some relief to those affected," says Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

Skoda has two manufacturing plants in the country and employs people in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai. The company says that by donating relief material, it is taking responsibility as a regional employer and for the members of the Skoda family in India. "We are in contact with our colleagues in India every day. We are working hard to secure the appropriate relief supplies, including oxygen tanks, and transport them to India as quickly as possible," says Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Skoda Auto.

Various other automakers including Honda Cars, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Ford Motor, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor have also stepped up to help the country in the time of crisis by supplying or helping in procurement of medical relief materials as well as setting up of hospital beds.