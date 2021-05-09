Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) announced on Sunday that it has joined hands with two NCR-based companies to boost their production of PSA oxygen generator plants, according to a PTI report. It said the rapid installation of PSA oxygen plants was needed to ensure steady production of life-saving oxygen and to reduce the immense logistical problems. "We located two companies in the NCR area, Airox Nigen Equipments and SAM Gas Projects. They were flooded with orders but could manufacture only 5-8 plants a month. We decided to use our resources to help scale up their production," said MSI in a statement.

The automaker started to talk with these firms on May 1 and steadily reached an understanding. The company will not incur any profits from this, added the statement. Trusting the two firms with their technology, quality and performance, as well as all commercial matters, MSIL and its vendors only want to scale up the production. Airox has its factory in Ahmedabad and SKH Metals, a vendor, is working with them, added MSI’s statement. Maruti Suzuki has also arranged new sources for Zeolite, an imported and important material that is used for a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plant. It will now be air freighted.

"Compressors are another important bought-out component. Airox has already reached an output of one PSA plant a day and this number will be rapidly scaled up to four per day within May itself. Output in May is expected to be 50-60 plants," said MSI as per the report.

SAM Gas Projects is being assisted by the automaker’s vendor, JBM. "The company on its part is helping with all critical inputs. This company is expected to produce 20-30 plants in May," said the report. Maruti Suzuki with its vendors will procure oxygen plants from these two companies and donate them for medical use. The company also added that a separate team is working to ensure commissioning of the plants, when installed, as fast as possible.

The top authorities of Maruti Suzuki are closely monitoring the coordination to reduce any kind of obstacle. On Saturday, MSI announced to extend the maintenance shutdown of its plants till May 16 as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across India. Last month it said that it was advancing the annual plant maintenance shutdown to May 1-May 9, which was scheduled for June.

(Inputs from wire)