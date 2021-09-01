Seltos SUV helps Kia sustain sales charge in August

Kia India on Wednesday announced it clocked sales of 16,750 units in the month of August which helped it register a nearly 55% year-on-year growth. A bulk of the contribution to the sales figures was courtesy Seltos' continued strong showing, one that could receive a further boost with

the launch of Seltos X Line top trim.

Seltos was the debut model for Kia in India back in August of 2019 and the company sold 8,619 units of Seltos SUV in the previous month. Over two lakh units of Seltos have been sold in the country so far. Sonet is a close second with 7,752 dispatches in August alone. Then there is the Carnival luxury MPV aimed at a niche category. The company sold 397 units of the vehicle last month.(Also read - Hyundai sales | MG Motor sales | Toyota sales | Skoda sales | Tata sales | Maruti sales)

Kia has so far sold around 1.3 lakh vehicles in the 2021 calendar year and is now betting on the upcoming festive period to further its prospects. “With the festive season around the corner, we are anticipating a further rise in this number. To cater to the pent-up and upcoming demand of our vehicles, we are taking appropriate measures to enhance the production output," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India.