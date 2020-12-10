Home > Auto > News > Select Hyundai cars available with discounts up to 1 lakh on year-end offers
Hyundai Santro is available with benefits up to 50,000.

Select Hyundai cars available with discounts up to 1 lakh on year-end offers

2 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 08:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Select Hyundai cars are being sold at heavy discounts and benefits as a part of the year-end offers.
  • Highly popular Hyundai models including the Creta, Venue, and third-gen i20 have been left out from the offer list.

Several automakers are offering lucrative discounts and offers on their cars as the current year comes to an end. Now, select Hyundai cars are being sold at heavy discounts and benefits as a part of the year-end offers. Read below to find out the best deals on Hyundai cars this December.

Hyundai Santro:

Hyundai Santro is available with benefits up to 50,000. There is a cash discount of 30,000 on Hyundai's popular tallboy hatchback, along with an exchange bonus of 15,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000. The base 'Era' variant attracts lower 40,000 benefits with a slightly lesser 20,000 cash discount.

(Also Read: Hyundai gets ready for electric era, previews Ioniq 5 slated for 2021 launch)

Hyundai Grand i10:

Hyundai Grand i10 can be currently purchased with benefits up to 60,000. The offer includes a direct cash discount of 40,000, an exchange bonus of 15,000, and a corporate discount of 5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

Hyundai is offering split offers between the Turbo and other variants of the Grand i10 Nios. While the Tubo variants are available at overall benefits up to 60,000, the other variants are available with total benefits of up to 30,000.

Hyundai Aura:

The Turbo petrol variant of the Hyundai Aura compact sedan is currently being offered with benefits up to 70,000, while the other variants are available at benefits up to 40,000.

Hyundai Elantra:

The Petrol MT/ Petrol AT variants of the Hyundai Elantra are available with benefits up to 1 lakh/ 60,000, respectively. The diesel variants are being sold with benefits up to 30,000.

Highly popular Hyundai models including the Creta, Venue, and third-gen i20 have been left out from the offer list for obvious reasons.

(Also Read: Hyundai to recall Kona EV, Nexo hydrogen SUVs to fix faulty brakes)

Note: Offers and discounts may vary depending upon the dealer location. Actual offers may be different from what's mentioned above. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more precise information.

