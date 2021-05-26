Eicher Motors will shut down Royal Enfield's three South Indian manufacturing plants for a period of three days amidst the rising cases of the Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, as per an internal note seen by Reuters.

The Chennai-based retro bike maker will shut its plant operations from May 27 to May 29 at all the three production sites located in and around Chennai in southern Tamil Nadu state.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield recalls over 2.36 lakh motorcycles over defective ignition coil)

"We will resume operation from Monday, 31st May," the internal note to workers signed by Royal Enfield Chief Operating Officer B Govindarajan said.

"The above days shall be compensated later as per market needs," Govindarajan said in the note.

Previously, the company has shut its plant operations earlier in May owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per an official announcement done by the company, previously the plants were shut from May 13 to May 15.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield patents 'Scram' nameplate, likely to be used for upcoming bike)

Tamil Nadu is home to a number of other automaker's production plants. It is also one of the worst-hit states in India with over 30,000 cases a day last week. The state is currently under lockdown but auto production sites have been exempted from the lockdown under certain terms and conditions.

Apart from Royal Enfield, other major two-wheeler makers including Hero MotoCorp have decided to shut operation in view of the Covid-19's second wave which is a cause of worry on multiple fronts.